Jane's Walk: Annual event encourages Halifax residents to explore their own backyard

An annual event that encourages Halifax residents to get outside and explore their own backyard will take place this weekend in honour of urbanist Jane Jacobs.

Created in 2007 by Jacobs’ friends, Jane's Walk is a worldwide event during which city residents can learn and bond in their community and with neighbours.

"Jane's Walks really pulls together different voices, histories, and stories from anyone from your neighbour to a local historian," said event organizer Emily Miller.

On Saturday and Sunday, a total of 17 walks will take place in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Each walk consists of a different adventure or activity.

"They range from anything from the history of Lake Banook to the Halifax Waterfront -- past, present and the future -- and how community thrives in Spryfield, so really kind of all over," said Miller.

The walks will be led by different volunteers throughout the area, ranging from artists to geologists.

Miller helped bring the event to Halifax after stumbling across an article about Jane Jacobs, a writer and urbanist who enjoyed bringing people together in her community.

"It just really inspired me that cities should be made by the people that live within them and influenced by the citizens that make up the city and so that just always stuck with me," she said.

After two pandemic years, Miller adds there isn't a better time for residents to get out and check out the growth of their city.

"This is a great chance to get outside, meet our neighbours, meet community and see how our city's changed in the past couple years, ‘cause my goodness, has it ever.”