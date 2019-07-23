

CTV Atlantic





A great white shark being tracked by an ocean resarch group has pinged in Halifax Harbour.

The shark, which is named Jane, was tracked at 4:47 a.m. in McNab's Cove on the north side of the lighthouse located at the tip of Meaghers Beach on McNab's Island.

The great white arrived in Nova Scotia's waters near Cape Sable Island on Saturday and was detected near Lockeport on Monday morning.

Jane is one of four sharks tagged by Ocearch last Thanksgiving Day off West Ironbound Island which is just south of Lunenburg, N.S.

The research group says it's the first female great white to be spot-tagged in Canadian waters.

Jane is three metres (10 feet) long and weighs about 236 kilograms (521 pounds).

Ocearch collects data to help scientists understand and help protect the ocean and the life within it.

The organization has applied for a permit to conduct a return visit off Cape Breton from Sept. 13 to Oct. 4.

Last fall, teams from the Ocearch research vessel MV Ocearch caught and tagged satellite transmitters of seven great whites off Lunenburg and Halifax.

The animals are given Twitter names such as "Hal" and thousands of people follow them on the organization's online global shark tracker, effectively becoming cheerleaders for great whites' apparent comeback.

Bob Hueter, Ocearch's chief science adviser and a shark biologist at Florida's Mote Marine Laboratory, says his group's research is showing the wide range of the great white sharks from southern Florida to the Cabot Strait.

"A good proportion we've tagged since 2012 have gone to Atlantic Canada waters and have spent time in Nova Scotia," he said in a telephone interview.

He says his group's goal is to have fully tagged 60 sharks of various sizes and ages from Florida to Nova Scotia and to track their movements and habitats.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.