Prince Edward Island hosted royalty on Wednesday night.

Princess Takamado began the day in Cavendish to commemorate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Canada and Japan.

"Although we may differ physically Canada and Japan are indeed kindred spirits," Princess Takamado said.

She was also in town for the official opening of Montgomery Park.

"One such close cultural tie with Prince Edward Island is our mutual admiration of the literary gift of Anne of Green Gables," said Prince Edward Island Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry.

Princess Takamado expressed her admiration after watching a performance of Anne of Green Gables Tuesday night for the second time in fifteen years.

"I was surprised to find that I remembered the tunes and in fact some of the lyrics," said Princess Takamado.

A tree-planting ceremony and the unveiling of a Lucy Maud Montgomery statue were part of the park's opening -- with a packed crowd to see the princess.

"I feel very honoured that as a person from away to be part of the PEI community and to welcome the princess is a special day," said Annette Purro, who is from Rhode Island but is a summer resident of P.E.I.

Brad Trivers, P.E.I.'s minister of education said "it's a very special day whenever you can visit with royalty. In this case it's such an intimate connection between Japan and Prince Edward Island and the princess herself."

That intimate connection, drawing back to the princess' love for Anne of Green Gables, as the official international patron of the Lucy Maud Montgomery Institute.

"Anne of Green Gables has continued to give hope and encouragement to many," said Princess Takamado. "Her novels show us the importance of words, the power that rests in rich vocabulary."

The princess also visited the University of P.E.I. on what is her second time visiting the island. Her first visit was in 2004. She has one more day here until she heads back to Japan.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.