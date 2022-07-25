Jason Mraz bringing his 'Lalalalivesongs Tour' to Halifax, Saint John

Grammy award-winning musician Jason Mraz is about to bring his “Lalalalivesongs Tour” to the Maritimes.

The tour is in support of his “Lalalalovesongs” compilation album, which came out earlier this year, and is filled with the American singer's most popular songs.

“Every song is a love song,” says Mraz. “Because who is going to sing a song without joy in their heart, you know? So “Lalalalovesongs”is basically just a revisit through my catalogue of some of my more popular love songs and a couple of deep cuts.”

Mraz says that truth is ultimately what makes a good love song.

“That’s first and foremost, like there’s actually someone that was a recipient of the song and I think a listener can feel that and hear that.”

Mraz’s “Lalalalivesongs Tour” will makes stops in Halifax and Saint John -- which will also mark his first visit to the east coast of Canada.

“I’ve never been to the Atlantic time zone before,” he says. “I hear that’s where the big moose are.”

Folk-rock band Raining Jane, and Mraz’s long time collaborators, are also a part of the tour.

“They’re friends of mine,” he says. “We’ve made lots of music together and we’re back doing it again.”

Mraz adds that no two shows on the tour are quite the same.

“We honestly try to mix it up. Every couple of days we’re adding new songs to the set list, new songs from my catalogue,” he says. “But also, we are on the road playing brand new songs because we love to evolve as musicians and keep up with the times. So, it’s a little bit of everything -- from 20 years ago to 20 minutes ago.”

Tickets are still available to all three “Lalalalivesongs” shows in the Maritimes. Mraz performs at Halifax’s Rebecca Cohn Auditorium on July 31 and Aug. 1, and at the Imperial Theatre in Saint John on Aug. 3.