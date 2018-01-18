

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old woman has died and two people are injured following a head-on collision outside Halifax.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 107 in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S. at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say an eastbound car lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. Police say she was from Jeddore, N.S.

Her male passenger and the driver of the westbound vehicle also sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police say all three had to be extracted from the vehicles.

Highway 107 was closed between exits 20 and 21 until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation, but roads were slippery at the time.