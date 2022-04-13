Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 7th match; winnings hit $168,000

Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her seventh consecutive game on Jeopardy! Wednesday night, earning more than $20,000.

She has now won more than $168,000 on the long-running game show.

In Wednesday’s match, Roach faced off against Rachell Skytt, a bookseller from California, and Adam Wallick, an airline planning analyst from Illinois.

According to the Jeopardy! statistics tracker, Roach attempted to buzz in 36 times during Tuesday’s episode. She was successful 24 times for a success rate of 67 per cent.

Of her 24 buzzes, Roach responded correctly 96 per cent of the time.

Roach will go for her eighth win Thursday night.