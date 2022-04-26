Jessi Cruickshank to make a Halifax stop during first-ever comedy tour

Jessi Cruickshank has been a prominent face on Canadian TV for years and you may recognize her from MTV, ETALK, or more recently, her online series 'New Mom, Who Dis?'

"It's the most watched show on Facebook Live. It's the most watched series in the country, no big deal," says Cruickshank.

Cruickshank is a mom to twin toddlers and an infant.

Some fans find her show relatable and hilarious –- and you don't have to be a mom to enjoy.

"It's a very funny take on motherhood in season two. The prime minister asked me to be successful beyond my wildest imagination," she says.

Now, she is gearing up to take her success on the road for her first-ever comedy tour, which will be kicking off in the Maritimes.

"The show is called 'Up Close and Too Personal,' and it is just that... I'm going to be sharing a lot of personal information, not just about myself," says Cruickshank.

She'll be spilling all of the tea from her travels.

"There's a story about Mariah Carey that I had to sign an NDA. These are just my closest friends," she says.

Cruickshank says she is looking forward to hitting the stage on May 14 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax.