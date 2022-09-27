Jewelry store robbery suspect facing assault with weapon charge

A man is facing charges after police allege he robbed a jewelry store and assaulted a security guard at a mall in Halifax Monday.

Halifax Regional Police says a man walked into the Charm Diamond Centre in the Halifax Shopping Centre around 6:30 p.m., pulled out a hammer, smashed several display cases, grabbed jewelry and threatened an employee.

“The suspect exited the store and was approached by a security guard. The suspect struck the security officer,” reads a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say bystanders helped restrain the suspect until more security guards arrived.

When police arrived, they arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Hill.

He was held in custody and is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday on charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.