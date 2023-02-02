John Paris left Nova Scotia a young man and carved out a remarkable hockey career
As John Paris looks back on his hockey career, his mind quickly goes to where it all started in his hometown of Windsor, N.S.
“My earliest hockey memory would be putting on those skates with the two blades,” said Paris.
He says his father took hockey seriously.
“He took the time to educate us,” said Paris, who added when a game was on television, before going to bed he would sit down with his dad.
“He would ask me questions about the game and explain it and he did that for all of us.”
As a teenager, Paris left Nova Scotia to play hockey at elite levels. Sadly, he experienced racism within the sport.
"I could tell you horror stories that were life-threatening against my family and children, but that’s not what really matters," said Paris. "What matters is that we break down the walls of resistance and we have more culpability towards those who are participating.”
When his playing career ended, Paris climbed the coaching ladder and became the Atlanta Knights head coach.
He won the International Hockey League championship in 1994.
"Who would’ve thought a five-foot-four-and-a-half Black kid from Windsor would be standing there coaching the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning to a championship,” said Paris. “How surreal and you have to be living it to really be able to explain it.”
Winning a championship at the minor pro level did not result in Paris being promoted to the NHL coaching ranks.
It's something that frustrates his brother Percy.
"There were a lot of people who are better, they were overlooked," said Percy. "I think of John Paris and I think of Herb Carnegie.”
With his mind focused on African Heritage Month, Paris insists his successes in hockey are small, compared to the sacrifices made by others before him.
“We overlook the importance of females and it’s always been the women in the Black culture that have made change," said Paris. “They have been the ones who have stepped forward and said 'Enough is enough.' It’s always been a woman who sat down on a bus and said 'I’m not getting up.' And the whole world stood up.”
It is a remarkable and enlightening attitude by John Paris -- an African Canadian icon and Nova Scotia-born hockey hero.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Q & A with a Russian warfare expert: 'This is not a proxy war'
With the anniversary of Ukraine's invasion by Russia around the corner, CTV News sat down with a Russian warfare expert to discuss how he sees the conflict playing out and what happens next.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Justice minister says he'll 'look at' federal policy restricting gay men from donating sperm
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will "look at" a federal policy that restricts gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, after CTV News exclusively reported on Wednesday that a gay man is taking the federal government to court over it.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe
A former 'Dances With Wolves' actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
Former Wagner commander says he is sorry for fighting in Ukraine
A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.
Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario bracing for arrival of 'dangerous' blast of cold weather
Toronto and most of Ontario are in for a frigid bout of winter weather, according to Environment Canada.
-
Air Canada outage impacts operations at Toronto Pearson Airport
An outage experienced by Air Canada impacted operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario paramedic breaks down during emotional final radio call before retirement
A paramedic signing off for duty for the last time got choked up and teary-eyed during his final radio call to colleagues.
Calgary
-
'The eyes of the world': Trial starts for Calgary pastor charged in border blockade
A court has seen video of a Calgary pastor encouraging truckers to keep blocking the Canada-U.S. border to protest COVID-19 restrictions because the world was watching.
-
Indus school custodian is a finalist in a North American competition.
Judy Preete is the custodian at Indus School, just east of Calgary and is also one of 12 finalists from schools all over Canada and the United States for the annual Custodians Are Key competition hosted by Tennant Company.
-
1 man dead after fire in southeast Calgary
A man is dead following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Warm place to stay: Montreal opens emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
-
When will work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge end? It's 'complicated,' says Transport Ministry
The discovery of major cracks on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is causing trouble for off-island commuters, with traffic down from three to two lanes in each direction. According to Transport Quebec, it's difficult to say when conditions on the bridge will return to normal.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-area basketball coach facing child pornography charges
A 58-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.
-
4 arrested after south Edmonton pawn shop robbed, employees shot at: EPS
Four people in their 30s have now been charged with robbing a pawn shop in south Edmonton, while police work to determine if one of the accused also shot two workers at another store in December.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
-
OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.
London
-
Possible snow squalls, frigid temperatures to impact London region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch fr the London region Thursday evening. This comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of the year.
-
'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash
One person has died and four others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. She has since ben identified by her former cheerleading coach as 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie.
-
Kitchener woman charged in Saugeen Shores overdose death
Manslaughter and drug trafficking charges have been laid in connection to the overdose death of an individual in 2021, according to police in Saugeen Shores.
Winnipeg
-
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
-
Manitoba Liberal leader wants premier suspended for allegedly violating conflict of interest rules
A Manitoba judge is being asked to decide whether Premier Heather Stefanson violated conflict of interest rules, as alleged by the leader of Manitoba's Liberal Party.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning with Ottawa expected to see its coldest temperatures in years.
-
Thousands of tickets issued for violating winter weather parking bans in Ottawa in January
Bylaw Services officers issued 9,217 tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans in January, resulting in more than $960,000 in fines for drivers.
-
Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport with Paris flight
Ottawa's airport is getting a transatlantic flight for the first time in nearly three years.
Saskatoon
-
Man named in Legacy Christian Academy lawsuit faces sexual assault, exploitation charges
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) have charged an Edmonton man with sexual assault that they say occurred at a Saskatoon faith-based school.
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
Saskatoon pharmacy fined for overcharging government agency thousands of dollars
A Saskatoon pharmacy has been ordered to pay over $55,000 after acknowledging its guilt for improperly billing for medications.
Vancouver
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hits another new low in latest update
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined again this week, once again reaching a low not seen since before the province began including incidental hospitalizations in its count.
-
Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCA
A nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Former B.C. care aide faces 65 new charges for allegedly defrauding 19 elderly victims: Surrey RCMP
A 30-year-old Metro Vancouver woman is facing dozens of new charges for allegedly defrauding elderly people while she was working as a care aide.
Regina
-
Regina hospital patient died while waiting for admission, paramedic logs reveal
Paramedic logs from 2022 are highlighting some of the pressures Regina EMS workers have been facing for months including one instance where a patient died following offload delays at the hospital, the documents indicate.
-
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
-
Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme not seeking another term
Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme will not be seeking another term as Chief, he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria
A 22-year-old man suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash with a car on the Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria.
-
Quadra Island homicide victim identified as 'courageous soul'
The tight-knit community of Quadra Island, B.C., is grieving the death of 39-year-old Jessica McLaggan, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
-
'Definitely an economic impact': Residents want to draw more mountain bikers to North Cowichan
A town on southern Vancouver Island is looking to attract more mountain bikers to its doorstep.