SAINT JOHN -- There is joy and relief for the family of a New Brunswick man who is now home safe after being kidnapped overseas.

Etienne Basenge Namenye went to Uganda late last year to help his ill mother. He was kidnapped on the morning of Dec. 6, 2020.

Namenye was able to escape captivity on June 2. He returned to Canada on Friday morning.

In an interview Sunday with CTV News, Namenye says he’s being cautious about sharing what he went through. Namenye says he fears some information may jeopardize the safety of the person who helped him escape, as well as his family.

"I was kidnapped from Uganda and taken to Rwanda but I didn’t know I was taken to Rwanda until a couple days after I was taken in Rwanda,” he says. “I didn’t see anyone, (all I) could understand was people talking, asking me many questions.”

In January, Assinath Mohindu spoke to CTV News about her husband’s disappearance and how she was urgently looking for more information. Namenye says the news story was a turning point.

“The day [CTV] put out the story about me, I knew that day,” says Namenye. “I knew because that morning there was one man who came and said ‘Don’t do anything to this man because I saw the news in Canada talking about him.’

“So from that day, they started to treat me differently because they knew Canada already knew everything.”

Namenye says he able to escape captivity with help, but is waiting to share those details publicly.

“Just to protect that person, but I thank God because it worked," he says.

After escaping, Namenye says he was able to make contact with the Canadian Embassy in Nairobi.

“And they were helping me each step, each step, until I got all the documents I needed to be able to come back to Canada,” he says.

Global Affairs Canada tells CTV it’s preparing a statement about Namenye’s return home.

The family says they’re grateful for the support they received from friends in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“I’m still reading the comments on my Facebook and it makes me cry,” says Namenye.