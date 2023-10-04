Atlantic

    Judge gives jury instruction in Halifax murder retrial of Randy Riley

    Defense lawyer Trevor McGuigan is shown at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. A jury is hearing closing arguments today in the retrial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was delivering pizza in a Halifax suburb 13 years ago.
    HALIFAX -

     A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is providing a jury with instruction today in the retrial of a man accused of murdering a pizza delivery worker in a Halifax suburb 13 years ago.

    Justice Joshua Arnold explained to jurors how to weigh the evidence heard in the second-degree murder trial of Randy Riley.

    Riley is charged in the death of Chad Smith, who was killed by a single gunshot on the evening of Oct. 23, 2010.

    The closing arguments of the prosecution and the defence focused on the truthfulness of witnesses, including Paul Smith -- no relation to the victim -- who drove the accused on the day of the killing.

    The defence argued that Smith's testimony from Riley's first trial is unreliable because the witness recanted most of his statements.

    But the prosecution said some of that testimony could be interpreted as "pieces of a puzzle."

    The defence also argued that Kaitlin Fuller, who is in a witness protection program, wasn't telling the truth about Riley when she claimed that he threatened to kill her and her brother when they met the day after Smith was killed.

    Riley's lawyer, Trevor McGuigan, said Tuesday that Fuller's statements during the retrial contradicted her 2018 testimony that she hadn't spoken to Riley after the killing.

