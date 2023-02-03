Juno-nominated Rich Aucoin releases first single from ‘Synthetic Season 2’

Rich Aucoin’s music continues to be creative and innovative.

His latest work of art is just part one of a four-part series, and it’s already landed him a Juno nomination.

While gearing up for his next tour, Aucoin is reflecting on his award-season nod.

“It’s nice to hit that milestone,” says the Halifax-based Aucoin, who is celebrating 16 years in the music industry this year.

The nomination is for “Synthetic Season 1,” something very different from his previous albums.

“No lyrics, no singing,” says Aucoin. “It’s a quadruple instrumental record. The first part came out in the fall.”

Aucoin plays all of the instruments himself, including 37 synthesizers.

One stop Aucoin made ahead of his tour was the National Music Centre in Calgary, which is home to one of the largest synth collections on Earth.

“It kind of feels like you’re in a spaceship,” Aucoin said. “I went into it saying I wanted to record every synth they had.”

He ended up recording over 70 of them.

He says parts three and four will have 100 guest musicians on each record.

In the meantime, “Synethetic Season 2” is set to be released this spring, and the first single was released Thursday.

The song, “Roger Luther,” comes from the creator of a revolutionary synthesizer.

“This one is another record that I played everything myself,” he said. “I think 40 synths on this one.”