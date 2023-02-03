Juno-nominated Rich Aucoin releases first single from ‘Synthetic Season 2’
Rich Aucoin’s music continues to be creative and innovative.
His latest work of art is just part one of a four-part series, and it’s already landed him a Juno nomination.
While gearing up for his next tour, Aucoin is reflecting on his award-season nod.
“It’s nice to hit that milestone,” says the Halifax-based Aucoin, who is celebrating 16 years in the music industry this year.
The nomination is for “Synthetic Season 1,” something very different from his previous albums.
“No lyrics, no singing,” says Aucoin. “It’s a quadruple instrumental record. The first part came out in the fall.”
Aucoin plays all of the instruments himself, including 37 synthesizers.
One stop Aucoin made ahead of his tour was the National Music Centre in Calgary, which is home to one of the largest synth collections on Earth.
“It kind of feels like you’re in a spaceship,” Aucoin said. “I went into it saying I wanted to record every synth they had.”
He ended up recording over 70 of them.
He says parts three and four will have 100 guest musicians on each record.
In the meantime, “Synethetic Season 2” is set to be released this spring, and the first single was released Thursday.
The song, “Roger Luther,” comes from the creator of a revolutionary synthesizer.
“This one is another record that I played everything myself,” he said. “I think 40 synths on this one.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon.
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
'Made-in-Canada system' keeps egg supply stable. But is it also keeping prices high?
Canada's egg industry appears to be quietly sidestepping widespread shortages and wildly spiking prices affecting other countries, and some say supply management is to thank.
Most of Ontario under extreme cold warning, Arctic blast brings biting chills
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of Arctic air delivers biting wind chills.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Senate passes Liberals' controversial online streaming act with a dozen amendments
Big tech companies that offer online streaming services could soon be required to contribute to Canadian content as a controversial Liberal bill gets one step closer to becoming law.
Escaping the Taliban: CTV News' Genevieve Beauchemin meets Afghan refugees left in limbo in Pakistan
Lives were 'shattered' when Kabul fell into Taliban hands, and thousands remain in limbo, unable to return to Afghanistan. CTV News' Genevieve Beauchemin recalls her visit to makeshift refugee camps set up in Pakistani parks, and the stories she heard during that time.
China: Balloon over U.S. skies is for research, wind pushed it
China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Toronto
-
Quebec woman sees stolen, damaged Audi for first time since it crashed through Ontario mall
A Quebec woman’s eyes welled with tears as she picked up her stolen Audi from an Ontario auto shop, not far from where her car smashed through the glass doors of a mall in an 'audacious' theft.
-
'Heroic' TTC driver rescues 4 people before GO train crushes car
A TTC bus driver rescued four people who were stuck in a car on GO train tracks just minutes before a train rammed into their vehicle.
-
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon.
-
Calgary office vacancy rate declining as business community returning to city's core
After years of decline, demand for Calgary's downtown commercial real estate is showing signs of returning to life.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | It's all positive! The Calgary 5-day forecast
A warm weekend ahead for Calgary in the five-day forecast.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
EXTREME COLD
EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap
Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
Edmonton
-
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
-
Criticism of Trudeau increases in Western Canada: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that more people in Western Canada now support a change in the federal government compared to a similar poll from June.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE: OLG unveils $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw. CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will be streaming live from the news conference that is scheduled to begin Friday at 11 a.m. in Sault Ste. Marie, where the winner will be presented with their cheque.
-
Highway 11 reopens in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile-up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario reopened Thursday afternoon after a collision involving several vehicles prompted police to close the road from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson for several hours.
-
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
London
-
New sentencing hearing set for former London teacher guilty of child pornography
A former high school teacher who skipped out on his sentencing hearing for sex-related crimes and was re-captured almost a week later will be back in a London courtroom next week.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
An overnight fire gutted a home at 712 Adelaide Street North.
-
One person extricated from vehicle after collision in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department said one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated after a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner in Manitoba
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
-
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their 'stash' to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon.
-
Closures and cancellations in the Ottawa area due to the extreme cold
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the cancellations and closures in the Ottawa area due to the extreme cold temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Former student says she was 'groomed' by Saskatoon educator accused of sexual assault
Aaron Benneweis, 46, has been charged by Saskatoon Police with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority.
-
Former SaskEnergy worker believes cancer is linked to gas exposure on the job
Brian Hodgkinson always knew there was benzene in natural gas — after all, he spent 40 years working with it for SaskPower, then SaskEnergy.
-
City report concludes no action will be taken to warn drivers about flooding during rain storms
A report written and reviewed by Saskatoon Water and the Transportation Department for the city found that no further actions will be made for creating a warning system for drivers when flooding on roads, caused by heavy rain storms.
Vancouver
-
Daughter speaks out after Mounties charged in death of Indigenous man in Prince George
CTV News has learned that four of five RCMP officers facing charges in the death of an Indigenous man during an arrest in Prince George are still on active duty.
-
China: Balloon over U.S. skies is for research, wind pushed it
China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington.
-
Killer sentenced to 15 years in 2020 South Vancouver slaying
A man who was gunned down outside of his business in South Vancouver never got the chance to meet his daughter, a court heard as his killer was sentenced.
Regina
-
Provincial government looks for ways to ease workload for Sask. doctors
The provincial government is looking for ways to ease the workload for Saskatchewan doctors. It is proposing that pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and paramedics play a greater role in treating patients.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon.
-
Former SaskEnergy worker believes cancer is linked to gas exposure on the job
Brian Hodgkinson always knew there was benzene in natural gas — after all, he spent 40 years working with it for SaskPower, then SaskEnergy.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on video: Nanaimo teenager hits would-be armed robber with baseball bat
A teenager in Nanaimo, B.C., is being hailed as a hero by his family after a would-be robber entered their business and the boy scared him off with a baseball bat.
-
Quadra Island homicide victim identified as 'courageous soul'
The tight-knit community of Quadra Island, B.C., is grieving the death of 39-year-old Jessica McLaggan, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
-
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.