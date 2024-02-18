ATLANTIC
    • Junos sign in Dartmouth sustains major damage

    Two letters from the Junos sign in Dartmouth stand tall, as the sign sustained major damage due to winds blowing it over. (CTV/Paul Hollingsworth)
    The 2024 Juno Awards excitement that was already starting to ramp up, has suffered a minor setback.

    The Juno awards organizing committee partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off pre-Juno celebrations.

    Early Sunday morning, a big piece of the sign blew over and sustained major damage.

    The new Juno sign is worth thousands of dollars and was installed to signify the events planned for the Dartmouth side of harbour.

    The Dartmouth-based Juno Awards festivities will still take place -- but the sign will be soon taken away for major repairs.

    "We’re going to miss the opportunity to have this Instagram moment, the photo shot here, but we’re still pretty excited,” said Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission executive director, Tim Rissesco. “Hosting the Juno Awards events at Alderney Landing and the Sanctuary will create buzz around town during the Juno-fest week.”

    The 2024 Juno Awards will take place in Halifax on March 24.

