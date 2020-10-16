FREDERICTON -- One of the 12 jurors has been discharged from Matthew Vincent Raymond's first-degree murder trial in Fredericton.

Justice Larry Landry told the remaining 11 jurors on Friday not to speculate about the reason why the juror was discharged, “as it’s not relevant to your task.”

He told them the trial will continue with 11 jury members.

The move comes a month into the trial, which started on Sept. 15.

The Crown has completed presenting its case. Raymond’s defence team begun its case on Tuesday.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud and Fredericton Police Force constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello.

His defence team is arguing he cannot be found criminally responsible for the murders because of a mental disorder.