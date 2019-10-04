

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A jury in Fredericton has begun deliberations to determine whether Matthew Raymond is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

The 49-year-old Fredericton man is accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians outside an apartment complex on the north side of the city in August 2018.

Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were killed as they loaded their car for a trip and constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were shot as they responded to the scene.

The jury must determine whether Raymond understands the charges and can instruct a lawyer on how to defend him.

During the hearing this week, much of which was covered by a publication ban, the jury heard the findings of two forensic psychiatrists.

They also heard audio recordings as evidence of Raymond's behaviour both inside and outside the court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.