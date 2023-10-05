Atlantic

    • Jury finds Halifax man not guilty of 2010 murder in second trial

    Defence lawyer Trevor McGuigan is shown at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. A jury is hearing closing arguments today in the retrial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was delivering pizza in a Halifax suburb 13 years ago. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton) Defence lawyer Trevor McGuigan is shown at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. A jury is hearing closing arguments today in the retrial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was delivering pizza in a Halifax suburb 13 years ago. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton)

    A jury has found a Halifax man not guilty of murdering a pizza delivery worker 13 years ago in a retrial of the case.

    Randy Riley was charged in the killing of Chad Smith, who died from a single shotgun blast on Oct. 23, 2010.

    He was also acquitted on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm.

    Riley was originally convicted of second-degree murder in 2018, but the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial in 2020 after a series of appeals.

    Riley was released on bail in March 2021 as he awaited his second trial, after being incarcerated seven years and eight months.

    As the verdict was read today, Riley turned to his family, smiling at them as they gasped in relief, hugged and shed tears.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

