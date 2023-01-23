Jury in N.B. coroner's inquest makes sawmill safety recommendations

Jurors at a coroner’s inquest into the death of a New Brunswick man who died while working at a sawmill have released their safety recommendations.

Troy Bourque died on Oct. 10, 2019, after he was injured while working at Devon Lumber on Gibson Street in Fredericton.

The five-member jury heard from 11 witnesses at the inquest held on Jan. 16 and 17 at the Saint John Law Courts.

According to the province, the jury made the following recommendations to improve safety at sawmills:

Establish formal weekly safety meetings and ongoing training with monthly worksite inspections.

Create a standard operating procedures manual that states procedures to be followed in the event of an accident, mechanical failure or maintenance.

Review where safety equipment and emergency stops are located and review standard operating procedures on a regular basis with all employees.

The presiding coroner recommended that WorkSafeNB should continue to focus on “lockout, tag-out” procedures during routine inspections at sawmill operations.

The province says New Brunswick’s chief coroner will send these recommendations to the appropriate agencies for consideration and response. The response will be included in the chief coroner’s annual report for 2022.