

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Jury selection is set to begin today in one of the most sensational murder cases in Canadian legal history.

Dennis Oland is being retried in the bludgeoning death of his millionaire father after the verdict from his 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016.

It's expected that more than a thousand prospective jurors will be called to a sports arena in Saint John, N.B., where the process of choosing a jury will begin.

Selection could take some time following the intense publicity surrounding the murder of prominent Saint John businessman Richard Oland in 2011, the arrest and laying of the second-degree murder charge against his only son in 2013, and the lengthy jury trial in 2015.

Richard Oland was a member of the well-known Maritime beer-making family and a former executive at the family's Moosehead Brewery.

He was found dead in his office on the morning of July 7, 2011, and his 50-year-old son has maintained that he is innocent of the crime.