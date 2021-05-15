ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has pleaded with a jury to keep working toward a verdict in the case of a police officer charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in her home in 2014.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar called jurors at Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove's trial back into a St. John's courtroom this morning,

hours after they sent him a note saying they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Khaladkar urged them to work together, to listen to one another and to keep digging to come to a decision, even offering to let them re-listen to testimony from the emotional trial.

Snelgrove, who serves with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman while on duty after giving her a ride home from a St. John's nightclub in his police car.

This is his third trial for the charge, following an acquittal in 2017 and a successful appeal, and then a subsequent mistrial last year.

Defence lawyer Randy Piercey said today that if the case ends in a hung jury, there could be a fourth trial ahead for both Snelgrove and the alleged victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021.