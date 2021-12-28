Jury trials suspended in Nova Scotia until Jan. 17

Nova Scotia Judiciary announced Tuesday that jury trials have been suspended across the province until Jan. 17, 2022.

The directive was made in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the province and applies to all jury trials that have not yet started.

“We know that we are able to hold jury trials in Nova Scotia while still respecting public health restrictions, but the question right now is should we,” said The Hon. Deborah K. Smith, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, in a news release.

“Cases are surging and it’s unlikely that the situation will be under control in the near future.

Any affected jury trials will be rescheduled.

“Our Court has decided that the responsible thing to do is to suspend these matters until we are confident that jury selections can proceed safely in this new stage of the pandemic,” said Smith.

Those who have received a jury summons for the first two weeks of January, which requires they come to court for jury duty, will be deferred to a later date.

Nova Scotia Judiciary says the jury coordinator for each courthouse will contact potential jurors directly with more information over the next two weeks.

“These are temporary measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. They will be regularly evaluated, and new directives will be issued as the situation with the pandemic evolves,” read the release.