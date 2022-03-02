'Just me and the guitar': N.B. blues musician Matt Andersen dropping new acoustic album

New Brunswick blues musician Matt Andersen is releasing new music this week.

The full acoustic album drops this Friday, and the powerful artist's big voice is said to shine in his newest single, "Other side of goodbye."

"It's a heartbreak song. I love having a heartbreak song," says Andersen. "I think everybody's been through that at some point. I'm all fine and happy, but I still love singing heartbreak songs."

Co-written with fellow Maritimer Terra Spencer, the tune is the first single from Andersen’s forthcoming acoustic solo album, "House to House."

"It's just me and the guitar, which is something I think a lot of people know me mostly just doing that on shows, but I've never really recorded an album like that," Andersen says. "Not for a good 15 years or better... so, it just felt like time to do it."

It's a pandemic project he says just felt right.

"I built a new studio this year at the house and it just felt really good to just walk across the driveway with my guitar and keep it simple, and just record what I do," he says.

The album's 12 tracks feature a stripped-down sound without sacrificing the extraordinary power Andersen is known for.

"They go back a few years, some of them. There's songs that I just never quite fit in with the band albums I was doing, but I always loved them so this seemed like a great chance to get them out there," says Andersen. "I wrote a few new ones for it as well, and one cover just to round it all out."

Andersen says he looks forward to performing the new songs on tour, and embracing the quieter, slower moments – something this album is all about.

"I've come to appreciate those moments a lot more," he says. "It's kind of nice when everybody just exhales a little bit and takes things in a little slower."

Andersen's new album can be found on all streaming platforms this Friday.