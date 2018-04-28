

Fire crews are crediting neighbours for helping tenants escape a burning apartment building in Bible Hill, N.S.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the three-storey, 12-unit apartment building at 23 Brooklyn Drive.

Greg Osborne lives across the street and happens to be a former volunteer firefighter. He called 911 then headed to the scene to help.

“It was very fast-moving. By the time I come from my garage … the balcony was on fire, the first one, it was right at the top of the roof then, right up past the third floor and up into the attic, just by the time I come across the road,” describes Osborne. “That’s how fast that flame was going through the building. It was unbelievable how fast it was.”

Both Osborne and his wife sprang into action, knocking on doors to alert people to the fire, and helping an elderly tenant with mobility issues get out safely.

“I went inside and I ended up beating and pounding on every door at every level to see if anybody was in there,” says Osborne. “Not a hero, just trying to save lives in case there was some to be saved.”

One resident who received a knock on his door told CTV News he was grateful to have been alerted to the threat.

A total of 20 adults escaped the fire. No one was injured.

“It’s amazing that everybody got out of there safely,” says Dwane Mellish of the Bible Hill Fire Brigade.

The Canadian Red Cross says ten tenants from five apartments – including three international students at Dalhousie University’s agricultural campus in nearby Truro – have made arrangements to stay with friends or family for now.

Six people from three apartments have been given emergency hotel lodging through tenant insurance.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging, food, and clothing for four tenants, including a single man, as well as an elderly couple and their adult son.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire marshal is expected to attend the scene on Tuesday. Until then, the building remains under tight security.

The fire on Brooklyn Drive was the second major fire in Bible Hill on Friday.

A bungalow on Hillside Avenue caught fire after 4 a.m., displacing a family of five. The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases for the couple, their two young daughters, and son.

Mellish says it’s a good time to remind people to ensure they have a working smoke alarm in their house, and to consider tenant insurance.

“Some things we may not think about on a day-to-day basis, but at a time like this, it’s most, most important,” he says.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Marie Adsett