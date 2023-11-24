Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP

The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said 34-year-old Justin Bourque has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with an incident at the Renous correctional facility.

Ouellette said members of the Blackville RCMP responded to a report of an assault at Renous on May 3, 2022.

Police located a 28-year-old man who was an inmate at the prison.

"He was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries," said Ouellette in an email to CTV News.

Bourque and 31-year-old Christian Clyke from Halifax were both charged with one count each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Sept. 11.

Both men remain in custody at the facility and were scheduled to appear in Miramichi provincial court on Thursday.

"Any evidence pertinent to this legal matter will be presented as part of the court process," said Ouellette. "The RCMP respects fair and impartial proceedings as part of the legal system. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment any further on evidence or other aspects that may be part of court proceedings."

Ouellette said he did not have an update as of Friday morning on what occurred in court on Thursday.

Bourque pleaded guilty in Aug. 2014 to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after targeting Mounties on June 4 of the same year in a northwest Moncton neighbourhood.

Douglas Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan were shot and killed by Bourque while Darlene Goguen and Eric Dubois were shot and injured.

Bourque was convicted of three life sentences to be served consecutively, and would not have been eligible for parole for 75 years.

That changed in March when it was announced Bourque could apply for parole after 25 years.