

THE CANADIAN PRESS





WOLFVILLE, N.S. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to attend a Liberal Party fundraiser at a winery in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley on Thursday.

Trudeau was expected to deliver remarks around 7:30 p.m. local time to party supporters during the event at Lightfoot and Wolfville Vineyards on the Evangeline Trail, but was running behind.

The 40-acre vineyard is just outside the university town of Wolfville, N.S., in the scenic Annapolis Valley.

Trudeau was to speak to the party faithful in a large open-ended events tent next to the winery overlooking the Minas Basin.

Federal Treasury Board president Scott Brison was in attendance, along with Nova Scotia provincial cabinet ministers Keith Colwell, Iain Rankin, Zach Churchill and Kelly Regan.

In a news release, the federal Liberal Party said it was committed to openness and transparency, and a list of guests at the event would be available within 45 days.

The party said these events are hosted in publicly accessible spaces, and it has also committed to facilitating media coverage.