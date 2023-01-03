Kalin's Call: A warmer-than-normal December across the Maritimes

According to Environment Canada, December was the sixth consecutive warmer-than-normal month for the Maritimes. The organization noted several weather stations in the region finished the month in the top ten for warmest December temperatures.

The average daily temperature finished two to four degrees above climate averages for most. Fredericton was four degrees above normal, while Charlottetown and Halifax were both three degrees above average. The two warmest periods of the month were at the start of December and then over the holiday season.

Average daily temperature for December 2022 compared to climate normal for select sites in the Maritimes.

Precipitation for the month was mostly near-to-above normal with a few exceptions. Parts of western mainland Nova Scotia, Inverness County, Cape Breton, and central Prince Edward Island finished with lower than average precipitation totals for the month of December.

Total precipitation for December 2022 compared to climate normal for select sites in the Maritimes.

New Brunswick and northern Cape Breton saw the most snow during the month. Very little snow fell in western areas of Nova Scotia. By month’s end, snow depth was well below average for most of the Maritimes. Only parts of northern New Brunswick had what could be considered near normal snow depth for the end of December.

Analyzed snow depth for the Maritimes at the end of December. Only parts of northern New Brunswick with near normal snow depth in the region.

Sea surface temperatures around the Maritimes are above normal to start Jan. 2023. The highest anomaly is in the Bay of Fundy and the eastern Northumberland Strait where it is five degrees above normal. Other waters in the region are running one to four degrees above normal.

Sea ice formation in the Gulf of St. Lawrence usually begins in December with 5 per cent ice coverage by end of month. Only small amounts of coastal ice amounting to less than one per cent coverage was present by the end of Dec. 2022.

With files from Environment Canada