Kalin's Call: Coastal low brings swipe of snow Sunday through Monday

A low-pressure system developing off the southeastern U.S. seaboard will track north towards, and then pass east of the Maritimes over the next 24 to 36 hours.

While not moving directly through the low, it will come close enough to bring a decent swipe of snow to Nova Scotia and parts of Prince Edward Island.

The rate of snowfall will increase for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Sunday evening and night.

Some snow is already stretching north into the region but it will initially be very light. The snow will increase in rate Sunday evening and night for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. A brief easing of the snow is likely early Monday morning. Then it will pick back up mid-morning into afternoon. Finally, the snow will ease and clear the Maritimes west-to-east Monday evening and night.

Much of Nova Scotia should expect a fairly widespread 10 to 20 cm of snow. Central and eastern areas of P.E.I. could also pick up totals of 10 to 20 cm. The snow will be lower moving into western P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

While the wind is not particularly strong the snow may be of the “fluffier” variety and blow around at times, reducing visibility. Give yourself extra time and space for commutes Sunday night and Monday if you are in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.