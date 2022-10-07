Kalin's Call: Cold turkey? Weather front cools Thanksgiving weekend

Despite a frosty start and a blast of rain to finish (for Nova Scotia) it was a mild first week of October for temperatures. Average high temperatures through October 6th ranged from more than 3 degrees above normal in the north of New Brunswick to between 1 and 2 degrees above for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Autumn is second only to summer when it comes to seasons that have seen a substantial increase in average daily temperature for Atlantic Canada. The Canada Changing Climate Report issued in 2019 found that increase to be 1.1 degrees between 1968 and 2016.

High temperatures have been a few degrees above averages for the first week of October this year.

A cool down is ahead for the weekend though! A cold front moves in out of the St. Lawrence River Valley tonight. The front clears New Brunswick by early Saturday morning, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia by Saturday evening. The front will bring some scattered showers but also a chillier northwest-to-west wind behind it. By Sunday high temperatures in the region will range from the high single digits to the low teens. Overnight lows fall into the low single digits and even below zero in parts of New Brunswick. The cooler and crisper fall feel to the air extends into Thanksgiving Monday and likely Tuesday.

A cold front cools us off to more “typical” early fall temperatures this weekend, including the holiday Monday.

Aside from the little tumble in temperatures the forecast is favourable for travel around the region this weekend. Scattered showers clear through the day along the front for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Some spotty showers return to northern areas of New Brunswick on Sunday. Monday will be a day of sun and broken cloud for the region. The quieter weather should also help with continued cleanup and recovery efforts from the damage and outages caused by Fiona.

No weather systems are expected to significantly impact travel around the Maritimes this weekend.

Any chance we could be graced with the first snowflakes of the season? It’s very low. A decent swath of snow is expected for parts of northern Quebec extending into western Labrador on the backside of the cold front today into Saturday. For the Maritimes there is only a low chance of some flurries accompanying some showers in the higher elevations of northern New Brunswick on Sunday.

A swath of snow for northern Quebec and western/northern Labrador. A low chance of some flurries mixed in with showers in the higher terrain of northern New Brunswick on Sunday.