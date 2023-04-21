Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend

It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. Observations from several weather stations across the region have precipitation totals at half or less than average. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.

On the positive side, the absence of heavy rain helps with the high water levels currently ongoing in the Saint John river system. According to River Watch N.B., water levels in the upper part of that system are forecast to decline through the upcoming weekend. The river south of Fredericton is forecast to see a slight increase in water level this weekend before a gradual fall early next week.

While the lack of rain is good for the flood situation, it should be noted that we don’t want to get too dry too fast this time of the year. Drier spring conditions can contribute to a higher fire weather index leading to restrictions on things such as campfires. Additionally, we don’t want to lack water for agriculture, wells, and lake or river systems as we head into the summer months.

Total precipitation for April 2023 so far compared to 30-year climate averages.

It's a ridge of high pressure that keeps us rain-free this weekend. That same ridge will also help with some night sky viewing. While not perfectly clear conditions, just a few clouds are expected for Friday night in the Maritimes. For Saturday night, there will be some cloud that increases off the Gulf and Cabot Strait for P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia. A clearer Saturday night sky in western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick is expected. That forecast should offer decent viewing conditions for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower. The peak expected now through April 23.

The planet Venus will be viewable, setting in the west during the late evening hours. The Lyrid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend.

To view the Lyrids, you will want to get to a dark area away from light pollution. Dress for what will still be some brisk April night temperatures. The radiant point for the meteor shower is near the star Vega in the constellation Lyra. Lyra rises in the northeast in the evening but you will likely want to wait until near or after midnight when it will be higher in the eastern sky. During particularly active years, the Lyrids are capable of producing up to 18 meteor streaks per hour.

A few clouds around and brisk temperatures, but overall, a decent night sky viewing conditions over the next few nights.

The weekend weather is expected to be fair with mostly sunny conditions on Saturday. Many areas will reach high temperatures in the low-to-mid teens. A northerly wind will keep temperatures cooler for Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, which will mostly be held to highs in the range of 6 to 10 degrees. The UV index for the region will be rated 7 or 8 which is the high to very high range.

Sunny with some broken high cloud for Saturday. Temperature cooler and a northerly wind for Prince Edward Island and parts of eastern Nova Scotia.

There will be some increased cloudiness for the Maritimes on Sunday. Again though, most highs should reach the low-to-mid teens except for coastal areas of northeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Temperatures for those areas are expected to be a bit cooler in a prevailing northeast wind. The northeast wind coming off of Gulf St. Lawrence surface waters with temperatures near 2 or 3 degrees.

Some increased cloudiness for Sunday but generally fair and dry.

