Kalin's call: Expect scorching hot summer days this weekend

A series of incredibly hot July days are ahead for the Maritime region.

A stagnant weather pattern dominated by a plume of hot and humid air extending up from the northeastern U.S. into the Maritimes will run Thursday into the weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon Environment Canada issued a series of Heat Warnings for the Maritimes for Thursday through Sunday.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to hit the high 20s and low 30s for a large portion of the region accompanied by warm nights.

Humidity will be up and down through that stretch of days. Expect higher levels of humidity for Thursday and Friday in the Maritimes with a brief fall in humidity on Saturday followed by a rise on Sunday.

During the muggiest days humidex values — what it feels like when temperature and humidity are accounted for — could push into the high 30s and possibly even near 40 for some during peak daytime heat. Temperatures will be more moderate on the coasts.

A ridge of hot and humid air will extend up across the northeastern US into the Maritimes into this weekend. Relief is expected early next week.

The initial heat warnings include much of New Brunswick with the exception of the Bay of Fundy coastline and the northwest, all of Prince Edward Island and all of Nova Scotia with the exception of Cape Breton.

The criteria for a Heat Warning differs slightly for each Maritime province but include limits for high temperature, low temperatures, and humidex for two consecutive days.

Stay hydrated, take breaks to cool, watch for signs of heat stroke and exhaustion, and check on those who may be more vulnerable during extended periods of hot weather.

The heat is expected to moderate early next week.