Kalin's Call: Fair weather haunts Halloween 2022
We’ve certainly had some frightful Halloween weather conditions in the Maritimes in past years.
After all, it was more than just a chill up the spin on Oct. 31, 1966 when temperatures fell several degrees below zero. Or the drenching of Oct. 31, 1973 when over 50 mm of rain fell on parts of the region including Halifax.
Trick-or-treaters had to tread a bit more carefully on Halloween evening 2000 when a few to several centimetres of snow was present on the ground in some areas.
Partly cloudy and cool for Halloween evening this year.Compared to that this Halloween evening is quite the treat! Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night with early evening temperatures in the mid-to-low teens cooling to the high single digits late evening. Patchy fog and drizzle developing overnight.
A southerly wind 10 to 20 km/h will ease through the evening. A Waxing Crescent Moon with 41% illumination will be present over the southern horizon.
A general south and southwest wind sustained near 10 km/h for Monday evening.
We didn’t miss soggy weather by much this year. Patchy showers or drizzle will be present for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., on Tuesday with a chance of showers in the morning near the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick. Those showers give way to sunnier, cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Clocks go back an hour Sunday, November 6th at 2 a.m.
Looking ahead don’t forget we have the time change coming up next weekend. On Sunday at 2 a.m. the clocks go back an hour. It’s also a great time to check and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario tables back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has formally tabled back-to-work legislation that aims to block a planned strike by school support staff.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario tables back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has formally tabled back-to-work legislation that aims to block a planned strike by school support staff.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario is set to table legislation on Monday that will prevent education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union says it’s ready to push back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Calgary
-
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
Shots fired, vehicle crashes into planter during downtown drive-by shooting
Calgary Police Service members are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in the downtown core.
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dry and mild weather for Halloween in Montreal
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for Halloween night.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
Northern Ontario
-
3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario tables back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has formally tabled back-to-work legislation that aims to block a planned strike by school support staff.
-
Canada’s space minds meet in London, Ont.
The growing role Canada plays in space exploration and innovation is being discussed in London, Ont. this week. Academics, industry leaders and students are among those taking part in the Space as a National Asset for Canada Conference (SNAC).
-
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man’s death
Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Manitoba Loblaw stores to stop using single-use plastic bags
All grocery stores under the Loblaw umbrella in Manitoba will no longer be using single-use plastic bags starting Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Saskatoon
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record
University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
Outgoing Surrey, B.C., mayor pleads not guilty as public mischief trial begins
The embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., pleaded not guilty Monday at the outset of his public mischief trial.
Regina
-
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
Laurie O'Connor says more people in Saskatoon are struggling to get food for themselves and their families as prices in grocery stores rise out of reach.
-
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigate sexual assault at University of Victoria
Saanich police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at the University of Victoria that occurred this weekend.
-
Car crash knocks out power to 1,000 in Langford, B.C.
A "motor vehicle accident" is to blame for a power outage that left more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers without electricity Monday morning.
-
Salmon returning to Vancouver Island streams with rain
After a late start to Vancouver Island's rainy fall season this year, water levels in local rivers have started to rise, increasing space for spawning salmon.