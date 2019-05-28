We are starting to get into some late-season frost advisories for the Maritimes.

On Monday night, advisories were in place for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and mainland Nova Scotia. For Tuesday night they have been issued for northern areas of New Brunswick and eastern Nova Scotia, including Antigonish, Pictou and Guysborough Counties, as well as Cape Breton. For some of these areas a frost advisory this time of the year is common, and for others it is late in the season.

Frost climatology records are kept at dozens of weather stations scattered across the Maritimes. According to that data, average dates of last frost (1981-2010) range from late April - early May for near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia to early June for northern areas of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as central and northern New Brunswick. An average is just that though, so there would be many years when the last frost occurs both earlier and later than those general dates.

To get a better idea of where an occurring frost at the end of May is more definitively late we can look at data from those same stations showing what date has a 25 per cent risk of frost and even 10 per cent.

I’ve roughly contoured around the data available to give a visual of that information below:

At this point it would seem that an occurring frost for much of western Nova Scotia and coastal areas for the remainder of the province, much of P.E.I., and coastal areas of New Brunswick could be considered late in the season. The remainder of the Maritimes, with the exception of northern areas of New Brunswick, will be approaching late-season frosts if they occur in about another week or two.

The common folklore is that it is safe to plant after the June full moon. This year that would fall on June 17. As seen on the above maps, that would take most of the Maritimes into only a 10 per cent chance or less of frost after that date, with some exceptions in northern New Brunswick.

I called some orchard operations in the Maritimes to see if the frost advisories of the last few nights were of concern. The response back was that they aren’t yet. No frost damage has been observed and it takes an air temperature down to near -2 before serious concern arises. The fruit is most vulnerable during the blossom stage and this seems to be occurring a little later this spring in part due to the cooler-than-average temperatures we’ve had April and May.

For home gardeners there are still some plants that could be damaged by frost at this point in the season. Speaking with Emily Tregunno, owner of Halifax Seed, she cautions that annuals (like petunias), tomatoes, basil, peppers, and other plants that you may find under a structure in a garden centre at this time would be vulnerable to frost currently. On the other hand hardier plants to be putting out now include perennials, shrubs, lettuce, kale, spinach and peas.

A very late-season frost last year caused significant agriculture damage in the Maritimes. Heavily-impacted crops included blueberries, pears, grapes, and asparagus.

The final frost advisories for spring 2018 were issued by Environment Canada on June 21 in Nova Scotia, June 16 in New Brunswick, and June 11 for Prince Edward Island.