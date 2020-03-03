HALIFAX -- A low pressure system developing in the mid-western United States will cross through the Maritimes and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Wednesday.

Rain builds into the Maritimes Tuesday overnight. Wet roads and reduced visibility in falling rain, as well as fog, can be expected for the Wednesday morning commute. Some snow may be present in the northern most areas of New Brunswick. Rain will generally total 15 to 25 mm but combined with melting snow and runoff may lead to pooling water on roads, yards, and trails/sidewalks.

By Wednesday evening, the heaviest rain will have exited northeast but lighter rain, drizzle, and fog will persist into the night. As temperatures fall, the back edge of the rain will turn to snow for northern and central New Brunswick as well as Prince Edward Island. Accumulation in this snow, for most areas, will be near a few centimetres except along and north of a line from Woodstock to Miramichi, N.B. where amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible.

The back edge of the rain is expected to turn to some accumulating snow for northern N.B. by Wednesday evening.

Wind will be a factor on Wednesday.

Increasing from the south and southeast through the day, general gusts of 40 to 70 km/h can be expected for the afternoon and evening. Stronger gusts of 70 to 90 km/h will be present for coastal areas of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Gusts reaching 90 to 120 km/h can be expected for northern Inverness County, N.S. due to the topography of the Highlands. The wind will turn westerly for Thursday but carry on with gusts 40 to 70 km/h.

