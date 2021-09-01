HALIFAX -- Rain and downpours are still in the forecast for the Maritimes Thursday into Friday as the remnants of Ida come through.

The track of the system is now looking more likely to move up from Cape Cod and into the Bay of Fundy on Thursday. Then cross Prince Edward Island and move into the Gulf of St. Lawrence Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The heaviest rain is most likely near and just to the north of that path. That would give the Fundy coastline of Nova Scotia, as well as Cumberland County, southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island the highest risk of seeing rainfall totals that could exceed 75, or even 100 mm.

Parts of western Nova Scotia and much of eastern New Brunswick could also finish with rain totals near or in excess of 50 mm. Rainfall now forecasts lower for areas of eastern Nova Scotia and remains lower in the forecast for northwestern New Brunswick.

The axis of heaviest rain looks to run through the Bay of Fundy, southern New Brunswick, and across P.E.I. A large portion of the Maritime region has an expected rainfall of 25 to 50+ mm.

Given the amount of rain expected for many in a span of about 24 hours, localized flooding and flash flooding is a risk. Individuals should check that drainage on and around your property is free of debris and ensure your sump pump is in working order if you have previously required use of one during a heavy rainfall.

Timing of the rain has it starting in the southwest of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as early as 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday. For driving considerations, the risk of downpours generally increases by Thursday noon and extends into Thursday evening and night.

Downpours should clear northeast of the region by Friday at 6 a.m., with further periods of rain for eastern New Brunswick and P.E.I. on Friday. Showers for Nova Scotia are expected on Friday.

The risk of downpours, represented here by the yellow and orange colours, increases for the region Thursday afternoon into evening and night.

East and southeast winds will increase through the day on Thursday to peak with gusts of 30 to 60 km/h by late afternoon. Due to the topography of the Highlands northern Inverness County, Cape Breton could experience gusts in excess of 80 km/h Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

Wind turns west and northwest behind the low on Friday. Gusts on Friday will be generally 30 to 60 km/h but could reach 70 km/h for P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia especially at the coast and higher terrain.

Wind increases through the day on Thursday to peak with gusts 30 to 60 km/h for most. The wind then shifts west and northwest for Friday with similar or slightly stronger wind gusts.