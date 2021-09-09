HALIFAX -- It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.

Starting with the rain for the Maritimes, the heaviest rain is expected in western and northern areas of New Brunswick. It is that area in the Maritimes that the front looks to stall Thursday night into Friday morning, before clearing to the east in the afternoon taking the rain with it.

A widespread 30 to 60 mm is expected across much of the west and north of New Brunswick. An area near and along a line stretching from Carleton County to Bathurst and the Chaleur Area is likely to finish with some totals between 60 and 100 mm. The risk of localized flooding and flash flooding will be highest through that part of the region. Rainfall warnings are in effect by Environment Canada.

Southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will see some widespread rain amounts of 10 to 30 mm. Local rain amounts approaching 40 mm are possible on, and near, the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.

Soggy through Friday with rain and showers for the region. The heaviest rain, and highest risk of localized flooding, in western and northern areas of New Brunswick.

Gusty southerly winds will accompany the wet weather. Peak gusts of 30 to 60 km/h are expected Thursday night and Friday morning. The wind will turn west Friday afternoon and evening. West winds will continue on the gusty side for Saturday.

Hurricane Larry is now a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of 150 km/h as it moves east of Bermuda.

The storm is still expected to pass through the marine areas, east of Sable Island, of the Maritimes on Friday as a category 1 hurricane. A landfall late Friday night looks likely on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland as either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong post-tropical storm. A combination of Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for eastern Newfoundland.

Hurricane Larry is forecast to pass east of Sable Island and then most likely landfall in eastern Newfoundland as a category 1 hurricane or strong post-tropical storm late Friday night.

High winds increasingly look like the biggest on-land impact for eastern Newfoundland. A large area spanning the Burin Peninsula north to the Bonavista area and then across the Avalon may experience tropical storm force winds (1 minute sustained 63+ km/h). Gusts for parts of the Avalon are almost assuredly going to reach over 100 km/h for a period between 10 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday. That type of wind can cause more damage this time of the year as compared to the winter as trees are holding foliage.

A large part of eastern Newfoundland is likely to experience tropical storm force winds. A period of gusts in excess of 100 km/h look almost assured for parts of the Avalon Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Surf and waves for marine areas and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia are still forecast to increase Thursday into Friday. The peak of the increase in wave heights looks likely Friday evening and night. Some near coastal waves may reach 2.5 to near 5 metres or about 8 to 16 feet. Caution should be taken if on the coast. The waves and surf will subside on the weekend.

Waves and surf will increase on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia into Friday. A peak is likely Friday evening and night before surf subsides through the weekend.

