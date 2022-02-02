Kalin's Call: Heavy snow and ice for Maritimes Thursday and Friday

A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.

This is different from the weekend nor’easter. This time the system is an extended and slow-moving weather front that reaches New Brunswick on Thursday, but doesn’t exit east of Nova Scotia until Friday night or early Saturday morning. The front will have a colder, snowy side as well as a side featuring a more prolonged period of icy weather, including freezing rain.

A large but slow moving front pushes a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain into the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.

Most of the Maritimes will see some rain, drizzle, and fog Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Northern New Brunswick will transition to snow Thursday afternoon. The snow line then sinks south across New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Thursday evening and night. Snow continues for most of New Brunswick and P.E.I. on Friday. For Nova Scotia, rain turns to snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain on Friday. While northern areas of mainland Nova Scotia and the Cape Breton Highlands could pick up a significant amount of snow, the concern for much of the province will be a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain. The icy weather could continue early Saturday morning for that province.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. transition to the colder, snowy side of the front late Thursday into Friday. Nova Scotia with rain turning to an icy mix on Friday.

A general 15 to 30 cm of snow can be expected for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, northern areas of mainland Nova Scotia, and the Cape Breton Highlands. An area of higher totals, 30 to 50 cm, is possible around Moncton and the southeast of New Brunswick, as well as western P.E.I. The prolonged period of freezing rain in Nova Scotia may contribute ice accretion (collection of ice on surfaces) of a few to several millimetres by Friday evening and night. The ice could create slick roads and weight on trees and power lines giving a risk of outages.

While ice accretion varies depending on surface, precipitation rate, and wind speed, a coating of several millimetres is possible for Nova Scotia Friday. Roads could become slick and weight on trees and power lines can give a risk of outages.

Wind will be gusty with the passage of the front, but won’t match up to the past weekend’s nor’easter. On Thursday, wind ahead of the front will generally be from the south and southwest with gusts 30 to 50 km/h. On Friday, wind turns north and northeast behind the front with gusts again 30 to 50 km/h.

A snapshot of conditions expected Friday afternoon. Snow for New Brunswick and P.E.I., with an icy mix for Nova Scotia.

I’ll have daily updates online and on CTV Atlantic News programming noon, 5, 6, and 11:30 PM.