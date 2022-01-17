Kalin's call: High winds, heavy rain and snow impacts the Maritimes

A tough stretch of weather lies ahead for the region as we contend with a second strong storm system in just a few days.

The current storm will impact the region differently than the Friday nor’easter. This is because it is tracking to the west of the Maritimes, placing it on the milder but still very windy side of it.

Despite a change to rain in the forecast for most areas, the precipitation will begin as snow for many. The snow is expected total from a brief coating up to 5 cm for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Parts of New Brunswick will see two to 10 cm of snow, except in the northern part of the province where snowfall warnings have been issued and 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Nova Scotia from Lunenburg County and eastward up the Atlantic coastline into Cape Breton. The rain could total 25 to 40 mm with additional snowmelt giving a risk of localized flooding.

High and gusty south and southeast winds are expected to develop through Monday afternoon into the evening and night. Widespread gusts peaking 80 to 100 km/h are expected for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I.

Northern Inverness County in Cape Breton is expected to hit gusts near 150 km/h due to enhancement over the Highlands.

Residents are advised to be cautious of reduced visibility due to blowing snow and rain, as well as a risk of power outages. Wind will diminish west-to-east across the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures rise above freezing for most of the Maritimes Monday night. Temperatures then fall back below freezing Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon as the wind turns to colder northwest direction. Watch for wet or slushy surfaces to turn icy on Tuesday.

Wind will diminish in western areas late evening and near midnight. Easter areas overnight into Tuesday morning.