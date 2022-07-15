Kalin's Call: Hot weekend ahead; humid next week

The weekend weather might not qualify under the scorcher category; however the region can expect to feel the summer heat.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, cloud, and high temperatures, reaching the mid-to-high 20s.Temperatures will be more moderate on parts of the coast. The weather will be great for events like Pride in Halifax and Touchdown Atlantic in Wolfville, N.S., which are scheduled for the weekend.

If you’re out enjoying the summer events, make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks to cool when needed, and don’t forget about sun protection as the UV index will be very high on Saturday.

A mix of sun and cloud and hot for the Halifax Pride Parade as well as other Pride events in the Maritimes on Saturday."

“For the football fans it’s a touchdown of a forecast for Wolfville Saturday! Sunny and hot with a breeze out of the west.”

A weak weather front will move over the St. Lawrence River Valley on Sunday, bringing a chance of showers for the end of the weekend. The showers would develop afternoon into evening and be scattered in coverage for New Brunswick but more isolated for Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Due to the warm temperatures and rising humidity, any occurring showers will be accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday are again expected to average in the mid-to-high 20’s.

“A chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms returns Sunday. The chance of showers/thunderstorms highest for communities in New Brunswick.”

You can expect rrising humidity for Sunday and the trend to get into some muggier conditions will continue into next week. Dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) look set to rise into the high-teens and low-20’s Monday into Tuesday of next week. That is a level some may find uncomfortable.

The rise in humidity does coincide with the arrival of cloudier conditions and some rain on Tuesday which should cool temperature for that day. The sun looks like it will be back out on Wednesday though and the level of both heat and humidity will climb back quickly with it.

“Looks like we will be contending with some humid weather next week. The rise in humidity for Tuesday is largely due to a round of rain and showers moving into the region.”

For more on the forecast through the weekend and into next week you can join me for updates on CTV Atlantic News 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.