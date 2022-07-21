Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes

A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values -- what it feels like when both temperature and humidity are accounted for -- reaching into the 40s for interior areas southwest of Nova Scotia, including 43 reported at Greenwood in the Annapolis Valley just after noon Thursday.

There are also some more moderate temperatures on parts of the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, with a breeze coming in off ocean waters and the presence of some marine cloud and fog.

Humidex values, or what it feels like, reached into the 40s for the interior of southwest of Nova Scotia early Thursday afternoon.

Still, for most of the Maritimes, high temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s can be expected on Thursday, with the humidex making it feel well into the 30s. Heat warnings also continue for most of the region. Stay hydrated, take breaks to cool, and check in on those who may be more vulnerable in the heat.

A heat warning continues for most of the Maritimes. The heat wave is expected to extend through the upcoming weekend.

The hot and humid weather can also be fuel for thunderstorms. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms developing in parts of northwestern New Brunswick Thursday afternoon and evening. Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for those areas. Any active thunderstorms could produce frequent lighting, downpours, hail, and locally strong wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of northwestern New Brunswick late afternoon into Thursday evening.

Hot, and at times humid, weather is still expected to continue through the upcoming weekend. Some moderation in temperature is expected early next week and should bring some relief.