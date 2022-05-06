Kalin's call: Maritimes to see a sunny Mother's Day

A high pressure system taking the pressure off this meteorologist for the Mother’s Day forecast.

That weather system is expected to build into the Maritimes out of Quebec Saturday into Sunday. High pressure comes in with subsidence, a downward forcing on the atmosphere that works to prevent the development of extensive cloud and precipitation.

The result is a sunny Mother’s Day outlook for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Nova Scotia may see some high cloud cover spill in off a stalling coastal low on the US eastern seaboard. If you have early morning plans on Sunday, it will be a chilly start to the day. Temperatures near sunrise on Sunday will hover near to a few degrees below zero. Sunday afternoon will see high temperatures reach a range of 10 to 15 degrees for most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Cooler with highs of 7 to 9 degrees for Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, and areas of the coast that have a breeze coming in directly of ocean water.

A chilly start but otherwise fair weather Mother’s Day forecast for this Sunday.

Back to that US eastern seaboard low for a moment. That system may actually run a bit of interference in what was looking like a mainly sunny and quite warm forecast for next week.

A fly in the ointment, a stalling low pressure system off the US eastern seaboard may wrap in some cloud and showers mid-week for the Maritimes.

There is some long range forecast guidance that suggests that system could extend a trough of low pressure towards us on Wednesday of next week. That would bring some cloud cover and a chance of showers to the Maritimes. The likelihood of showers looks highest Wednesday into Thursday morning and for Nova Scotia.

Should the low bring the return of some rain, the best chance looks to be Wednesday and highest for Nova Scotia.

Temperatures are still expected to be seasonable-to-above next week but the peak looks like it will be pushed until later in the week, Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday for most will range from the low-to-high teens.

Thursday now has the better chance of seeing fairly widespread high temperatures reach the high teens and low-to-mid 20s.