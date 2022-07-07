Kalin's Call: Mid-week rain brought good soak; risk of thunderstorms Friday
A low-pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States brought a good soaking of July rain to the Maritimes.
Widespread amounts of 10 to 30 millimetres were reported in the region, with locally higher totals of 30 to near 60 millimetres.
June wasn’t a dry month, but it is still nice to get the odd round of rain in July to help prevent drought issues and help with fire indices.
Weather station and volunteer rain reports for the period of late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sunshine is forecast for Thursday but a weak cold front will move in on Friday.
Scattered showers will develop ahead of, and along, the front. The showers will be most likely for New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island during the day Friday. A better chance of showers Friday evening and night for eastern P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.
Scattered showers return on Friday as a weather front moves in from the west. The best chance of showers during the day in New Brunswick and eastern P.E.I.
The showery weather will be accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms will be most likely for New Brunswick and P.E.I., and during the afternoon and evening.
Along with lightning, which is dangerous anytime, additional hazards could include downpours and small hail.
A risk of thunderstorms will accompany the showers Friday afternoon and evening. Hazards include lightning, downpours, and small hail.
The weekend ahead will be fair. Mostly sunny to a mix of sun and cloud. A low chance of spotty showers for Nova Scotia on Saturday. High temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s, except high teens on parts of the coast. Humidity will also be low.
I’ll have more updates daily on CTV Atlantic News Noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11:30 p.m.
