Kalin's Call: Mix of snow and rain headed for the Maritimes

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will move north off the eastern seaboard of the U.S., crossing the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

A mix of snow and rain is forecast for the region. Both the snow and rain will be heavy for some areas, with a period of high and gusty east and southeast winds expected for eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Rain and snow develops across the region Tuesday morning into afternoon. Initially a turn to rain pushes well north into New Brunswick and across Prince Edward Island.

The rain will push across Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick, and P.E.I. by Tuesday afternoon. Northern areas of New Brunswick will see a mix of snow and ice pellets.

Tuesday evening and night, rain will turn to snow for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and parts of Nova Scotia. That snow is expected to clear through Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday morning, the highest snowfall amounts are forecast to be in the northeastern corner of New Brunswick, western P.E.I., and the Cape Breton Highlands. Totals of 15 to 25 cm can be expected there, with snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Others areas of New Brunswick can expect five to 15 cm. Some of that will come after rain turns back to snow Tuesday evening. Lower snow totals are possible closer to the Bay of Fundy coastline with more rain initially. Nova Scotia is expected to receive the most rain.

The Atlantic coastline and eastern portions of Nova Scotia have the greatest chance of seeing rain amounts of 25 to 50+ mm. Melting snow, and rain will create a risk of localized flooding. Rainfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada.

The highest snow totals are expected in northeastern New Brunswick, western PEI, and the Cape Breton Highlands. The most rain in Nova Scotia.

High winds from the east and southeast are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into the evening for eastern areas of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Gusts there could reach as high as 70 to 90 km/h.

Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, gusts may peak has high as 150 km/h in northern Inverness County. Wind warnings have been issued for some of these areas by Environment Canada.