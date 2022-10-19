Kalin's Call: More rain and downpours to come for parts of the Maritimes
We’re not done with the wet weather yet, as rain and downpours slowly move east Wednesday afternoon, evening and into Thursday morning.
Through Wednesday evening, steady rain will be centred around eastern New Brunswick and central Nova Scotia including Halifax County.
By 2 a.m. Thursday, that steadier rain will be falling across P.E.I. and eastern mainland Nova Scotia.
Finally, by 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the steady rain will have cleared all but Cape Breton. Cape Breton will clear the rain by early Thursday afternoon.
Parts of the region remain under Rainfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements.
Additional rainfall totals for all but western parts of New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia will range from 20 to 50 mm.
South and southeast wind will continue to gust 30 to 60 km/h, except for in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton, where winds could gust up to 100 km/h Wednesday. Wind will be west and southwest on Thursday and breezy, sustained near 20 km/h with gusts 30 to 50 km/h.
Building high pressure gives fair weather for Friday and the weekend in the Maritimes.
Steady, even heavy at times, rain moves eastward Wednesday and into the evening. (Kalin Mitchell/CTV)
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
Canada's inflation rate drops slightly in September even as food costs climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Calgary police seize arsenal of weapons in Rosscarrock drug bust, 5 charged
Calgary police say four women and one man are facing charges after a drug bust in the community of Rosscarrock that saw a cache of weapons seized.
-
Calgary Surge, CEBL's newest team, unveils name and logo
Basketball fans in Calgary now know the name of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise that will play its home games at WinSport.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Oath to the king: Trudeau says Quebec can pass a law if it wants to
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says elected members of the National Assembly in Quebec City are free, if they wish, to pass a bill to remove the obligation to swear in King Charles III.
Edmonton
-
Injuries reported in serious crash near Edmonton: RCMP
Police responded to a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta
One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
‘He was my right hand’: Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Saskatoon woman says owner of dog that killed her poodle is evading consequences
A Saskatoon woman is growing more and more frustrated after a dog that attacked and killed her dog last year has evaded consequences.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Slain Burnaby RCMP officer fired gun her murder suspect was shot with: police watchdog
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office is releasing new details about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather
While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Regina
-
Province extends animal health control order due to continued avian flu risk
Continued outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have forced the Government of Saskatchewan to extend an animal health control order to at least Nov. 17, a news release said.
-
Some Sask. First Nations say they're not being fairly consulted by province
Some Saskatchewan First Nations feel they are not being adequately consulted by the provincial government on matters affecting them.
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
Vancouver Island
-
'There are things we can do': Newly elected Vancouver Island mayors look to tackle doctor shortage
With tens of thousands of Vancouver Island residents lacking a family doctor, it's no surprise the health-care shortage emerged as a major issue in the B.C. municipal elections.
-
B.C. orders Esquimalt to pay for VicPD budget increase
The B.C. government is ordering the Township of Esquimalt to pay its share of increases to the Victoria police budget for 2022, after Esquimalt council pushed back on the budget expansion earlier this year.
-
Vancouver Island regions remain under special air quality statements due to wildfires
Skies are hazy across much of Vancouver Island due to wildfires, prompting Environment Canada to issue special air quality statements and smoky skies bulletins Wednesday.