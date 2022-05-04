Kalin's Call: Mother's Day sunny; warmer May temperatures next week

The long range weather pattern looks favourable for an extended period of warmer May weather next week in the Maritimes.

Average daily high temperatures in early May range from the low-to-mid teens. Much of the Maritimes can expect to be in that range on Sunday with the exception of P.E.I. and parts of the coastlines which will be a few degrees cooler.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, is also expected to be mainly sunny — looks like great weather to take mom on an outing. Temperatures are then set to climb day-by-day moving into the middle part of next week.

The cause? A thermal ridge, or pool of warmer air, is expected to extend up from the southern United States into eastern Canada. The ridge is expected to combine with relatively sunny conditions brought on by the presence of high pressure in the region to produce the above seasonable temperatures.

Monday could see highs into the high teens for western New Brunswick and the interior of southwestern Nova Scotia. By Tuesday, highs should reach the mid-to-high teens for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., low 20s for New Brunswick. Coastal areas may be cooler in ocean breezes.

If Wednesday ends up being the peak for the pattern, New Brunswick will likely have widespread highs in the low-to-mid 20s. Parts of P.E.I. and Nova Scotia could also reach into the low 20s on that day.

But given how far out in the forecast that is, the guidance should only be taken as a rough idea at this time. As we move through the weekend, a more accurate expectation of how warm specific parts of the region could get can be expected.