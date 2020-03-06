HALIFAX -- A nor'easter moving up off the eastern seaboard of the United States will pass south and east of Nova Scotia on Saturday. While the storm track is well offshore, the system is so large it will brush in with accumulating snow and high winds.

The snow will develop up and down the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia Saturday morning. The snow will persist into the afternoon before clearing in the evening.

A widespread five to 10 centimetres of snow can be expected up and down the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. There will be pockets of 10 to 15 centimetres for that same area. Those locally higher snowfall amounts look most likely for both the South Shore and Eastern Shore of the province. Snowfall is forecast to taper to much lower totals moving westward.

More so than the snow totals, it is visibility in extensive blowing snow that will be the issue on Saturday. Northeast winds will build to include gusts 70 to 90 km/h on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia with inland gusts 60 to 80 km/h. That is more than strong enough to create periods of reduced visibility that may be near whiteout conditions at times.

The high and gusty winds will ease Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Wind Warnings have been issued for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia with a Special Weather Statement remaining in effect cautioning of snow amounts five to 15 centimetres.

