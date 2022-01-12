Kalin's Call: Nor'easter to impact region late Friday into Saturday

A strong nor’easter will move to a position south of Nova Scotia on Friday. On Saturday, the storm will move past the Atlantic coastline of that province to a position near southwestern Newfoundland by the end of the day.

During the passage, parts of the Maritimes will be impacted by heavy snow, rain, and high winds. Coastal waters will be elevated, particularly during high tides. A rough and pounding surf is also expected.

The bulk of the inclement weather is anticipated late Friday into Saturday morning.

The precipitation on Friday will likely start as rain for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. The heaviest rain will most likely be on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and across the east of the province including Cape Breton. Rain could total 30 to 50 mm with a risk of localized flooding. As temperatures fall Friday evening and night, the rain turns through ice pellets to snow.

Weather conditions deteriorate Wednesday afternoon and evening. Initial rain for N.S. and P.E.I. turns to heavy snow Wednesday evening and night.

The heaviest snow from the storm is anticipated to fall in an area spanning western and northern mainland Nova Scotia, southeastern New Brunswick, and P.E.I. Current indications are that some within this area could finish with snowfall in excess of 30 cm. Snowfall totals taper lower into northern and western New Brunswick, areas on the outskirts of the storm. Snowfall tapers lower on the Atlantic coastline and eastern areas of Nova Scotia due to more rain and ice pellets expected. Due to the mix of precipitation and rapid development of the weather system, there remains time to see significant change in specific amounts for specific locations. I expect that I’ll need to make daily updates to my initial snowfall outlook located below.

While some change in forecast amounts for specific locations is expected, it currently looks like parts of western/northern N.S., southeastern N.B., and P.E.I. will pick up the most snow from the storm.

Along with the heavy rain and snow, wind will be an issue. Northerly gusts 70 to 100 km/h are expected for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Friday night into early Saturday morning. Southern New Brunswick could peak with gusts 50 to 80 km/h. There is a risk of power outages and blowing snow created by the wind will reduce visibility. The wind turns northwest behind the storm on Saturday. Further widespread gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are expected through the day, with some peaks near 80 km/h possible for coastal areas of the southwest of Nova Scotia as well as Cape Breton and on the north coast of P.E.I. The wind will diminish Saturday night.

Elevated water levels and a crashing surf are expected with the passage of the storm. The risk of coastal flooding will be highest at high tides late Friday and on Saturday. You can check high tide times for your area here.

High winds are forecast to develop for Friday night. Winds remain gusty for Saturday before diminishing by Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for all three Maritime provinces. They caution the public to monitor the forecast and any alerts issued over the coming days.

I’ll have continued updates on the storm including timelines for the snow, rain, and wind on CTV Atlantic News Noon, 5 PM, 6 PM, and 11:30 PM.