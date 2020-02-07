HALIFAX -- It's going to be another 12-18 hours before we get through the impacts of the current storm.

The heaviest snow and persistent freezing rain will end or become much lighter Friday evening and night for the Maritime region. Southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. will see a turn from an icy mix to snow overnight with amounts of 2-10 cm possible.

Those in Nova Scotia that see a turn to rain this afternoon and evening should be cautious that a fall in temperatures back below freezing Saturday morning may result in wet surfaces turning icy.

Snow, freezing rain, and rain all ease Friday evening and night. Periods of lighter snow may continue into early Saturday morning, bringing additional amounts of 2-10 cm.

Additionally, winds will increase significantly for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday evening and night. Those winds will be out of the southwest and peak with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h with the strongest at exposed areas of the coast and higher terrain. Strong wind gusts out of the northwest will be present for P.E.I. and eastern areas of Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, early Saturday morning. Those stronger gusts will have eased, or will be easing, by noon on Saturday.

Unfortunately, due to the weight of the snow and ice on trees and power lines, I expect that more power outages will occur Friday evening and night with the increase in wind strength.

Winds will get stronger from a southwest direction Friday evening and night for N.S. and P.E.I.

In the above-mentioned northwest winds for P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia, there will be a risk of snow squalls at least through Saturday morning. Should those be present. visibility in areas will be significantly reduced as the snow blows around. Any occurring snow squalls are expected to end in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday looks fair, but cold, for the region.