We are kicking off the first week of May with some alternating periods of fair and soggy weather.

Fair today, but late Wednesday into Thursday will see a low pressure system move out of the northeastern US and across the Maritimes.

Rain, showers, and gusty winds are all expected with the low.

There will be a chance of showers on the western border of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia as early as Wednesday afternoon. Rain develops in earnest across the Maritimes Wednesday evening and night. Rain continues into Thursday though western areas of the Maritimes should be down to just a chance of showers by the afternoon. Further clearing is expected Thursday night.

The rain looks like it will total a solid 10 to 30 mm across much of the Maritimes. Pockets of 30 to 40 mm possible for northern New Brunswick and on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.

Gusty east to southeast winds will accompany the rain Wednesday night into Thursday. For most, the gusts should peak 30 to 60 km/h. Stronger wind gusts are likely for northern Inverness County, Cape Breton due to enhancement by the Highlands. Gusts there on Thursday could reach 90+ km/h.

Friday is forecast to be a mix of sun and cloud with high temperatures mostly in the low teens except high single digits for parts of northern New Brunswick, PEI, and Cape Breton. Rain is possible Saturday depending on whether a low that will develop just off the eastern seaboard of the United States passes off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia or comes more directly through the Maritimes.

An early look into Sunday, Mother’s Day, shows a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Blustery west/northwest winds and high temperatures in the low teens except possibly cooler for eastern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton.