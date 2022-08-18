Kalin's Call: Rain totals widely varied across Maritimes; sunnier, hotter weather ahead for weekend

The mid-week low-pressure system brought downpours and washouts to parts of the Maritimes, and barely a few millimetres of rain for others.

The heaviest rain was concentrated in a few areas, including eastern Nova Scotia and central New Brunswick. Personal weather stations in eastern Cape Breton recorded rainfall totals in excess of 100 millimetres, as did a station in Guysborough, Pictou County. Weather stations in Victoria County, Cape Breton recorded widespread totals in the 40 to 80 mm range. As of Thursday morning, 511 Nova Scotia was reporting portion of the Cabot Trail closed due to flooding. In New Brunswick, a volunteer report had 109 millimetres at Keswick Ridge, while the Fredericton area came in near the 50 millimetre mark.

Many other locations in the Maritimes came within a range of 10 to 30 millimetres. Some finished below the 10 millimetre mark and were likely looking for more rain to help ease dry summer conditions.

At the end of July, the Canadian Drought Monitor had the southwest of Nova Scotia and northern Cape Breton listed as “abnormally dry.” Some residences of Halifax Regional Municipality have reported dry wells and the HRM was one of the areas to see lower rainfall totals.

Widely scattered showers linger into Thursday night and Friday. A ridge of high pressure builds in from the south for the start of the weekend. That gives us a sunny and warm-to-hot forecast for Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the mid-to-high 20s for much of the region, with some 30s possible in New Brunswick. Relatively warm and dry conditions will persist into Monday. Showery and cooler conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

High pressure is expected for the start of the weekend. A sunny and hot forecast for much of the region.

