A nor’easter-type storm will move north from the U.S. eastern seaboard and cross into the Maritimes, heading into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Wednesday.

Due to some colder air that has moved in from Quebec, a mix of both rain and snow is expected. The strength of the storm does mean that both the rain and the snow will be heavy for parts of the Maritimes and that strong winds will accompany both the storm and extend into Thursday following its passage.

Rain is expected to start on the South Shore of Nova Scotia between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday. By 8 a.m. the rain will reach Halifax and the Annapolis Valley and a mix of snow and rain will develop for Saint John and the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick.

By noon a heavy rain will be falling across mainland Nova Scotia with a mix of snow and rain reaching Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island. A rain-snow mix continues for southern New Brunswick, with the precipitation remaining as mostly snow near and north of a line from Fredericton to Miramichi.

By 5 p.m. the back edge of the storm will approach southwestern Nova Scotia and western New Brunswick with the rain and snow beginning to clear. Through Wednesday evening and night the remaining snow and rain will clear the Maritimes.

The most snow is expected in a general area from Fredericton to Kouchibouguac National Park and north to include Miramichi, Bathurst, and the Acadian Peninsula. Through this area a heavy, wet snow of 10 to 20 cm is possible. Snowfall will taper to lower amounts towards Edmundston and the northwest. Most of the snow further south should be washed away by the turn to rain. Southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. can expect 20 to 30 mm of rain.

For Nova Scotia, the rain will total 20 to 50 mm with the higher amounts more likely closer to the Atlantic coastline. Localized flooding will be a risk during the heavier rain periods, as well as hydroplaning conditions on roads. A series of rainfall warnings has been issued by Environment Canada for New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia. Snowfall warnings have been issued for areas of New Brunswick.

Did you get a jump start on putting out patio furniture? You may want to secure anything light – that goes for other light objects as well -- as strong gusts will accompany the storm as it moves through.

By Wednesday afternoon, east and southeast gusts of 60 to 90 km/h will develop for southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia. The strongest of the gusts will be on the coast and at higher elevations. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, northern Inverness County can expect some gusts to reach near 160 km/h late Wednesday afternoon and evening before diminishing Wednesday night. The winds will swing around to the west Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Further gusts of 50 to 80 km/h are forecast for Thursday before turning northwest Thursday night, gradually diminishing through Friday morning.

Wind Warnings have been issued for the eastern shore of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.