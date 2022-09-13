Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finish

One week, two seasonal feels for the Maritimes!

Tuesday was another warm, muggy September day for the Maritime region.

What a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. High temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday reached the mid-to-high 20s. We also had some mugginess that produced some humidex values -- what it feels like with temperature and humidity -- into the high 20s and low 30s. Of course, by the astronomical definition, it is still summer until Sept. 22 at 10:03 p.m., which is the occurrence of the autumnal equinox this year.

A front will bring in cooler and drier air for the end of the week.

Before that though we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week. A cold front sweeps across the region Wednesday into Thursday morning. The front brings showers on Wednesday, along with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Most of the Maritimes can expect a general 2-8mm of rain, except higher in the event that one of the spotty heavier showers/thunderstorms happens to move directly over a given community. The chances of that are highest in northwestern New Brunswick.

Mostly showery conditions are expected, leading to rainfall totals of a few to several millimetres Wednesday. Some higher amounts are possible in isolated, heavier showers or thunderstorms.

Unlike many of our mid-summer weather fronts, this one will have a more definitive temperature change behind it as a northerly wind taps into a cooler, drier northern polar air. The result will be high temperatures for Thursday and Friday closer to the mid-teens along with a crisper feel as humidity will be lower. Those conditions would be more typical of early October. Adding to the cool down will be a blustery northwest wind. Expect widespread gusts of 30-50 km/h for the region on Thursday. It will be a good chance to break out a fall sweater or scarf, and maybe pick up a pumpkin spice treat (or other autumn favourite)!

The slightly cooler weather will moderate through the weekend into the start of next week.